Will You Help Brodie find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Brodie! He is a blind, senior poodle mix looking for a patient adopter to help him navigate the world. He recently had both of his eyes removed due to cataracts, although he has been blind for most of his life so it doesn’t change his lifestyle. He would like to live in adult only home. He has never lived with any other animals, but he could potentially live with another mellow dog who could respect Brodie’s personal space, or with dog-savvy cats pending a slow introduction.

Things to consider in taking home a blind dog:

1. Encourage your dog to walk around on their own and avoid carrying them. The scent glands on their paws allow them to leave a trail of scent that they can follow to keep their setting familiar.

2. When you approach your dog, talk to them as you approach them to avoid startling them.

3. Avoid moving furniture around. Don’ t leave obstacles in unexpected places where your dog could walk into them. If you have stairs, place a barrier, like a child’s stair gate, across them until he knows he is and learns how to use them.

If you are interested in adopting, please head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!