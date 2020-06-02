Will You Help Buddy Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Want a buddy? Then look no further than Buddy the dog! He’s a 2 year-old neutered Chihuahua with a spring in his step and mile-wide smile. Buddy has a habit of marking quite a bit outside, but we neutered him to help decrease that behavior. No guarantees, though! Buddy has little dog experience and no history with cats. We do know that he lived with children and that he might love having some younger human friends! Give the MSPCA-Cape Cod a call and find out more about Buddy.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!