Will You Help Buford Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Buford, our 9 year-old Beagle! Sweet Buford has never been inside and needs a family with patience and understanding. It’s going to take some time for him to get used to living in a home. He’s doing very well in the shelter but definitely wants to be on a couch with his human friends! Beagles tend to bay, and Buford is no exception! He’s got quite the singing voice. Buford loves to go on walks and hang out with his canine and human friends. No cats for this fellow, please! Come on over to the MSPCA-Cape Cod and meet this sweet love bug!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!