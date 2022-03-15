Will You Help Burger & Cheese Fry Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Burger and Cheese! Burger and Cheese are male, guinea pigs looking to find a home together. They are babies and so they’ll be looking to learn a lot from their new owners about how the world works! They are curious and love to eat snacks. A pair of guinea pigs needs at minimum 10.5 sq. feet of cage space, or roughly 30″ x 50″ with a solid bottom, but more room is always encouraged! Guinea pigs can be quite noisy which can be lovely as long as you are expecting it! If you’re interested in adopting a furry companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!