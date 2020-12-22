Will You Help Cali Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Cali! Cali is a gorgeous 10 year old, spayed female. Her breed is domestic shorthair, but her pattern is a tabico (tabby+calico= tabico) Cali is looking for an adult-only home where she can be the queen of the castle – no other pets, please! Cali, like many calicos, blends the worlds of sweet and spicy. During her time at the MSPCA, we’ve heard Cali offer cute, tiny meows for pets and attention – but she has her limits. Cali would do wonderfully with an owner who can keep a close eye on her body language and notice when she’s feeling edgy! If you are interested to see if Cali might be a good fit for you, please email cape@mspca.org or call the adoption center at 508-775-0940 to discuss with staff what you are looking for in a cat. Her adoption fee is $200.

