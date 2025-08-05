Will You Help Candy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Candy! This sensitive lady came to us from a home where she was living in a bit of a bubble, and she hasn’t had many opportunities to explore new environments or interact with many new people or dogs. Even navigating the shelter campus on-leash has been a bit scary for her! As we’ve gotten to know her, we’ve seen her look silly and snuggly with handlers who she is familiar with, and we’ve seen her really come out of her shell when she is in the company of a role model helper dog! We know Candy will thrive with a family who is on board with letting her explore the world at her own pace, while always being sure to use a gentle approach to training along the way.



