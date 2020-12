Meet Caramel and Cappuccino!

Caramel and her sister Cappuccino are baby guinea pigs, just two months old! These girls are active, playful, and sweet! Like any babies, they’ll need plenty of ongoing handling to help them mature into the best ladies. Because guinea pigs are social, Cappuccino and Caramel are looking for a home together!

Adoptions are appointment only and interested parties are asked to fill out a form on ARL’s website to help streamline the process.