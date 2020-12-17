Will You Help Carson Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Carson! Have you ever seen such long, luxurious whiskers? Carson is a spayed female estimated to be about 3 years old. She was transferred to the MSPCA Cape Cod from St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center in NJ. Carson can be shy at first, but does enjoy being pet and is very tolerant of handling, meaning she could do well with kids. After having a long car ride from NJ, Carson is still settling in and warming up to us more each day! We don’t know anything about her past, so it’s unclear how she’ll react to other animals. Carson didn’t brush her teeth enough as a kitten so she’ll be having a dental cleaning performed here at the MSPCA. That way her pearly whites will be in great shape when she goes to her new home! Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to know more about Whiskers or are interested in adopting, please email cape@mspca.org with a description of your household!