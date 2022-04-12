Will You Help Cheeto Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Cheeto the puppy is looking for a new home! At 4 months old, he weighs 15 lbs and looks like a pit bull mix. Adopting a puppy is so much fun and exciting, but it means, of course, making a big commitment of time, patience and training to help them mature into a well behaved, happy adult dog. Cheeto is extremely sweet and has lots of puppy energy! Like any puppy, he will need help with housetraining and basic obedience. Adopters will need to plan on puppy proofing their home and helping Cheeto make good choices and reinforce appropriate behaviors. His adoption fee is $550. If you’re interested in adopting Cheeto, go to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry for him and to tell us about yourself!

