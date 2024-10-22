Will You Help Chef Find a Home on Cape Cod?

If you love a slow simmer and know that good things come as a result of time and care, you’ll fall in love with Chef. This spry grandpa might take a little time to settle into your home, but once he does, you’ll experience his beautiful, cuddly, patient, and sweet soul. He would love to be your one and only.

Chef spends a lot of his time napping, preferably in close proximity to — or on — his humans. He loves a lap or a shoulder on which to place his head. He can cuddle for hours when he’s in a certain mood, and he’s been known to climb into laps like a cat; however, he appreciates his space sometimes, too. More than anything, he loves sniffing. Be prepared for some slow walks while he sniffs every lawn, hydrant, and bush he can get his nose on. He appreciates patience while he explores scents, especially because he’s unable to hear.

Chef is aptly named. He’s a foodie: he loves being in the kitchen to watch any cooking action, per his namesake, and he loves eating! He’ll closely observe you while you eat dinner, but won’t quite ask for a taste.

He gets energetic a couple of times a day, but if given a choice of his favorite projects — a stuffed Kong, a chew toy, a bully stick, a broth ice cube — he’s able to settle. He’ll ask for pets when he’d like them, but sometimes he just likes to stand near his humans while he looks around and sniffs. Because of his deafness, he appreciates a careful approach.

Two of Chef’s best traits are his gentleness and patience. Sure, he’s a klutz, and a master of physical comedy, but he is gentle and patient with his humans.

Life with Chef means a life with cuddles, snuggles, laughter, treats, leisurely walks, and lots of naps. If you’re ready to greet every day with happy tail wags and soulful brown eyes, then you should say, “Yes, Chef!”

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



