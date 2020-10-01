Will You Help Chessy Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Chessy! She’s an 8 year old, spayed female, domestic shorthair. Chessy is quite playful and needs interactive play time every day. She is shy at first, but once she warms up she is friendly and laid back. Chessy loves to sit next to her human friends and be pet all over! Chessy has a hard time showing us her friendly side here at the adoption center because she’s surrounded by other cats. She’d prefer to be the only pet in the home and doesn’t like to be around small kids. Like most cats, she will occasionally scratch when frightened or if she doesn’t get enough playtime. If you’re interested in adopting Chessy, call the MSPCA adoption center to speak with staff 508-775-0940.