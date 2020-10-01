Meet Chessy! She’s an 8 year old, spayed female, domestic shorthair. Chessy is quite playful and needs interactive play time every day. She is shy at first, but once she warms up she is friendly and laid back. Chessy loves to sit next to her human friends and be pet all over! Chessy has a hard time showing us her friendly side here at the adoption center because she’s surrounded by other cats. She’d prefer to be the only pet in the home and doesn’t like to be around small kids. Like most cats, she will occasionally scratch when frightened or if she doesn’t get enough playtime. If you’re interested in adopting Chessy, call the MSPCA adoption center to speak with staff 508-775-0940.
Will You Help Chessy Find a Home Here on the Cape?
October 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Passes Week Milestone Since Last COVID-19 Death
- 31.4% Spring Slide for a US Economy Likely to Shrink in 2020
- Unfriendly Skies: Airline Workers Brace for Mass Layoffs
- Town of Barnstable Hosts Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics in Oct and Nov
- Chaotic First Debate: Taunts Overpower Trump, Biden Visions
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Launches COVID Grief Project
- Lower Risk Communities Can Progress in Reopening Plan Monday
- Website Promotes Local Businesses and Savings for Shoppers
- Cultural Nonprofits Invited to Apply to Arts Relief Fund
- Sandwich Officials Warn of Mashpee-Wakeby Pond Blue-Green Algae Outbreak
- Cape Symphony Announces Expansion of Community Engagement Initiatives
- Chatham Considers Releasing Names of Restaurants with Virus Cases
- Cape and Islands Free of Additional Virus Deaths in Latest Report