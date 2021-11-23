Will You Help Chester Find a Home on Cape Cod?

*Part of my adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor!*

Meet Chester! Chester came into us as a stray so his history is mostly unknown. Chester is a fan favorite with staff and volunteers alike given his super sweet personality and unique, handsome face. Chester can be nervous of fast movements so we think he’d do best in a home without young children but older children may be okay! We aren’t sure how he would do with other cats or with dogs so if you have them, we’d recommend you do a slow intro. He lived outside for quite some time so we think he’d enjoy to continue to be able to explore the outdoor world. If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

