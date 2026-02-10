Will You Help Chucky Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Chucky! He’s a smart, active, silly guy who loves training and sniffy walks. Chucky is a foodie, and will happily settle down with a long-lasting chew after a nice walk or game of fetch. He walks great on leash with a harness, and enjoys zooming around our yards with his dog or human friends. Chucky has had mixed experiences with other dogs, and generally does well during supervised play but should ideally be the only dog in the home. If you’re excited about positive reinforcement training, have a good sense of humor, and don’t mind a bark that sounds *exactly* like a seal, Chucky could be the dog for you!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Chucky. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



