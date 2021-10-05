Will You Help Cookie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Cookie! Cookie is an adorable super sweet senior lady who loves to lounge and get pets. She also loves to say hello to you when you walk into the room! She hasn’t ever lived with other animals and probably would like to keep it that way although she may do okay with another senior cat as long as they give her space. She has hyperthyroidism and is on daily medication so a good relationship with your vet is a plus! If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!