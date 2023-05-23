Will You Help Curtis Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Curtis! This sweet and happy beagle dog is looking for his new home. He is a bundle of energy and love. He is sometimes a little slow to warm up to you but once he feels more comfortable he is your friend for life! His new adopters should know new things can make him a little nervous, so they should give him some of time to decompress and get settled into his new home. He has previously lived with other dogs and seems to enjoy meeting some of our dogs here. Perhaps would be a nice pal for your dog. Housebreaking and puppy proofing (even though he’s 4!) would be on the list of to dos for him as well. He might like a home with children that are able to precipitate in Curtis’s training and understand some of his shyness.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



