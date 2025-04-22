Will You Help Daisy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

MY ADOPTION FEE WILL BE WAIVED DURING THE BIG DOG ENERGY ADOPTION EVENT FROM APRIL 21 – 27 !!!

Daisy is a 2 year old shih tzu pup ready to find her new home! Bouncy and full of energy, Daisy would love to go home with adopters that are excited to help this sweet girl as she continues learning skills such as housebreaking and asking for attention without jumping. Daisy will do best in a quieter home, as she has trouble with loud noises or changes in her environment such as a lot of traffic going by, new people approaching the home, etc. She might like to go home with children that would be alright with a jumpy, energetic new friend, or with a well-matched dog companion. She does not have a history of living with cats, but may be able to go home with a dog-savvy cat with a slow introduction.

If you think this dog could be a good match for you and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to speak with our staff about her. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



