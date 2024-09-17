Will You Help Darth Vader Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Darth Vader! This sensitive, silly boy came from a situation with many other dogs living in one home, so he’ll need a patient adopter who can help him settle in and learn how to be successful in a home at his own pace. New people and environments can sometimes be a bit scary for Darth, so he would do best in a low-traffic home and quiet neighborhood that he can explore as he grows more comfortable. Darth has enjoyed spending time with dogs here, and could live with a well-matched dog that could show him the ropes, potentially cats, and older children with great shy dog skills!

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-5pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



