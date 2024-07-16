Will You Help Diamond Find a Home on Cape Cod?

MY ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED JULY 15 – 21 AS PART OF THE MASS SAVES ADOPTATHON!!

Meet Diamond, the sparkling gem you’ve been searching for! Just like her namesake, she is truly one-of-a-kind and radiates a special kind of sparkle. Diamond can be a bit shy with new people and in new places, but with patience and kindness, you’ll discover her true sweet and silly nature. She loves to play, and will fill your days with laughter and joy once you become friends. She would thrive best as the only pet in the home, where she can be your one and only pet. Once she’s settled in to her new home however, she could potentially have dog friends outside of the home. Kids living in the home should be sturdy and comfortable with big, bouncy dogs!

If you’re ready to add a dazzling companion to your life, come meet Diamond at the Cape shelter during our open hours! Our open hours are Tuesdays-Sundays 1pm-5pm.



