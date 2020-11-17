Will You Help Diamond Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Diamond! This pretty pittie may be 10, but she still has plenty of pep in her step! Diamond is a playful, affectionate, chatty lady who is ready to meet her new family. As with many pit bulls, Diamond is working on getting her skin and ears into tip-top shape with medication and special baths. She is ready to teach her adopter all of the best ways to make medicine and bath time fun (hint hint… it’s all in the treats!) Diamond could use some help with her manners when it comes to jumping and counter surfing, but this star student is ready to train with her new family! Diamond has successfully lived with dogs in the past, so she may make good company for a canine pal who is ready to romp. Diamond also has a history of living with older dog-savvy kiddos, so we think she might do well in a similar situation in the future, too. Think you might be the right fit for this jewel? Please send an inquiry to cape@mspca.org about your household and what you are looking for in your next pup so we can see if Diamond if the gal for you! Her adoption fee is $350.

