Will You Help Drake & Josh Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Drake (gray) and Josh (white). These bunnies are not only brothers, but they’re also best friends! At five years old, they’ve spent their whole lives together and need to be adopted as a pair. They’re both neutered males and weigh about 7 lbs, which is slightly more than the average bun. They are super sweet, curious, and playful. You can’t help but fall in love with them when you see them grooming each other, it’s the cutest! They need an enclosure that’s about 4×4 feet because they’re big boys!

The average life expectancy of a rabbit is 7-10 years, so you will have lots of time to give this guy some love. Rabbits are very social animals so they need lots of attention just like a cat or dog! It is important that they have a safe enclosure as well as time exercise time to roam around. The adoption fee for a pair of rabbits is $135.

Looking for a Pet?

