Will You Help Ella Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Ella, a real life chocolate bunny! At 5 years old, Ella is a spayed female and weighs just under 5 lbs. She’s a special breed of rabbit known as a Rex. Rexes are known for their dense, plush coat which feels exactly like velvet. Ella has been at the MSPCA since January and would really love to find a home! As for sociability, she prefers to come to you (rather than the other way around). She takes her time getting to know new people, usually by sniffing your shoes and hands. The way to win her over is to pet her between her eyes and her ears, as it mimics the way rabbits groom one another. Ella keeps her house very neat and has been great about using her litterbox. The ideal enclosure for Ella would be an exercise pen which are typically 12 square feet and can be easily purchased online. If you’d like to help this tidy bunny finally find her forever home, then go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry on Ella!

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!