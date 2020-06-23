Will You Help Fluffy Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Fluffy! She’s 12 years old and was surrendered because her owner moved into a nursing home. We don’t know anything about her past, but we do know that she’s a quirky cat! She’s social and loves to rub her head on you, but it has to be completely on her own terms. Fluffy needs an adopter that is well versed in cat body language to know when she wants her space (which is most of the time). Sometimes she will be meowing and roll over on her belly, but still wants her space. Fluffy is overweight and has some challenges walking with her extra pounds. Don’t worry though, she loves to play and will work her tail off to lose the weight! Her ideal home would be an adult only home that is quiet. She could potentially live with another cat with a slow introduction. She has not lived with a dog and will like to keep it that way. If you’re interested in adopting, call the MSPCA Cape Cod at 508-775-0940.

