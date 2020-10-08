French Toast is one of 29 rabbits that were recently surrendered by a breeder to the MSPCA Cape Cod. She is a spayed female, Lionhead. Did you know that a group of rabbits is called a fluffle? French Toast and her family (aka the breakfast club fluffle) are all between 3-4 lbs, which is typical of the lionhead breed. French Toast enjoys being pet, but prefers to not be picked up. The average life expectancy of a rabbit is 7-10 years, so you will have lots of time to give this girl some love. Rabbits are very social animals so they need lots of attention just like a cat or dog! It is important that they have a safe enclosure as well as plenty of time to hop around outside of their enclosure. Her adoption fee is $85. If you are interested in learning more about this bunny family, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org.
Will You Help French Toast Find a Home Here on the Cape?
October 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- BHS Principal Patrick Clark Suffers Cardiac Event After Being Put on Leave
- Baker-Polito Administration Announces Continued Efforts to Support Older Adults
- Farmers to Families Food Distributions Will Continue This Month
- National Grid Road Work in Dennis Begins Wednesday
- Barnstable County Correctional Facility Reports No Inmate COVID-19 Cases
- Hyannis Water System Honored by the New England Water Works Association
- Barnstable County Increases Electric Vehicle Fleet, Adds Charging Stations
- State Confirms 2nd Nantucket Virus Death Since Friday
- Trump Halts COVID-19 Relief Talks until After Election
- Guitar Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies of Cancer at 65
- WHO: 10% of World’s People May Have Been Infected with Virus
- CDC Says Coronavirus Can Spread Indoors in Updated Guidance
- Hundreds of Regal Cinemas Movie Theaters to Close