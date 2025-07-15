Will You Help Friday Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hey to Friday! Friday is a sweet and sensitive pup who is a slow burn and needs to keep his bubble small before he is ready to do big things. He is looking for an understanding and patient family who is willing to use positive reinforcement to help build up his confidence. Once Friday has settled in and gotten to know his family well, he loves to show off his silly and rowdy side! Friday enjoys a good walk like any dog, but definitely likes to settle in at the end of the day and snuggle with his people on the couch. Friday prefers the company of his human friends to canine friends and wants to be your only dog, but would really enjoy having dog friends to go on walks with. He does say “no thank you!” to cats in the home. Friday would do well with calm kids who are ready to respect his boundaries and help Friday feel comfortable in his new home.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Friday. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!