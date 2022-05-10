Will You Help Frodo Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Frodo the 9 year old Pomeranian is looking for a home! He was previously paired with his friend Sam, but Sam was recently adopted so now we’re looking for a home for Frodo. Frodo is sweet and social, loves going for walks, but also happy to just spend time hanging out at home. He can be vocal at times, especially when he sees people on walks. We don’t know anything about his previous home life, besides that he lived with another small dog. He will need help with the basics like housetraining. Frodo has shown us that he doesn’t like when people try to take his beloved toys or food away from him, and will need an adult-only home with someone that can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable. He could also do well in a home with mellow dogs or cats with a slow introduction.

If you’re interested in adopting Frodo hit the “inquire” button at mspca.org and tell us about yourself!

