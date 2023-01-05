Will You Help Funny Face Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Funny Face! Funny face is large (extra-large in fact) and in charge, and a super social boy! He loves to be pet and comes to greet you when you walk into the room. Like most of us on New Year’s, he is looking to lose a couple of pounds. Looking for an exercise companion and workout cheerleader? Funny Face can be just that guy for you! He previously lived with other cats and would likely do well in a home with others, just introduce them slowly. If you’re interested in adopting Funny Face, head to MSPCA.org today!

If you're interested in adopting Cookie, head to MSPCA.org today!



The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!