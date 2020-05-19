Will You Help Goku Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Goku! This handsome 5 year-old neutered male wants to be your new best friend! He could possibly live with another cat and definitely prefers older children. Dogs are an unknown for our fetching fella! Goku loves to snuggle with “his person” on the couch and to look out at the bird feeder. He chirps at his outdoor feathered friends through the window! Contact the MSPCA-Cape Cod today about Goku!

