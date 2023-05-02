Will You Help Goldie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Goldie! This 12 year old neutered male cat is looking for his new home. He has likes other cats , but is not a fan of dogs. Goldie is loving and sweet once he gets to know you. He was used to going outdoors but possibly could enjoy spending more time indoors now. In his previous home he did enjoy the visiting children that would come by. While he does has hyperthyroidism, this is an easily managed condition with daily medication.

If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!