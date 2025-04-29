Will You Help Gordito Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Gordito! This handsome fella is both social and hard working. He is part of our Working Cat Program! This program is for cats that are not well suited for an indoor-only type lifestyle but would thrive in environments with more space, a job, and/or less pressure from humans and other pets.

Interested adopters must have a safe, secure structure or barn for a working cat and be able to provide adequate time for acclimation. If you are interested, please give us a call today!

If you would like to learn more about the Working Cat Program, or would like to fill out an application, please visit: www.mspca.org/barncat



