Will You Help Gronk Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Gronk- a 5 year old, neutered, 120 lb, Great Dane! This big boy is goofy and super playful. Some of his favorite activities include playing fetch, catching frisbees, and going for walks. Gronk gets along well with dogs, cats, and older kids. Strangers are just friends that Gronk hasn’t met yet! Gronk can get stressed by a lot of commotion in the home, and will do best in a quieter household. In his last home, has was proven to be quite the escape artist! Ideally Gronk will go to a home with a fenced in yard or with an adopter who is comfortable managing his door dasher behaviors. Since Gronk is a big boy with a history of getting loose, he needs an adopter with previous dog experience, preferably with larger breeds. His adoption fee is $475. If you are interested in learning more about Gronk, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org with a description of your household, and your previous dog experience.

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!