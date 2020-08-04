Will You Help Gumdrop Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Gumdrop! Gumdrop is an 11 year old, spayed female, domestic shorthair. This petite lady was originally found as a stray off cape. Staff gave her this silly name because she had such severe dental disease that she had to have all of her teeth pulled! Since her dental surgery, she is now feeling a million times better and eating like a champ! Gumdrop has won the heart of every person she’s met since being at the MSPCA. Her signature move is to climb into your lap, then put her arms on your shoulder like she’s hugging you. It’s the sweetest thing! She’s a very easy going cat, enjoys spending the day napping in the sun. She will do best in an adult only, quiet home with no other animals. She still needs one more dental procedure, so her adopter will need to come back to MSPCA Cape Cod for her next dental in a few months. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to learn more about how to adopt Gumdrop, call the MSPCA at 508-775-0940.

