Will You Help Halo Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to Halo! Halo is a beautiful 1.5 year old spayed female who is looking for a very experienced home! She can be social and allows pets but also has a spicier side and will tell you when she has had enough. She’s looking for a cat savvy, adult only home who can read her body language and can provide her some extra playtime so she doesn’t get bored. She previously lived with a dog and didn’t get along with them so she’d like to go to a home where she can be your one and only- no other pets please! If you’re interested in adopting Halo, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

