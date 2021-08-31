Will You Help Henry Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Henry is a 9 year old, orange, neutered male. He might be timid at first, but extremely friendly once he’s warmed up! He likes taking long naps and is looking for a quiet, low activity household. Henry would enjoy a home where he is the only pet. He is so sweet you won’t need anyone else! He is on a special diet for his urinary health so a good relationship with your vet is a plus! His adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!