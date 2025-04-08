Will You Help Indy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Indy! This sweet boy is as affectionate and cuddly as they come once he’s comfortable with you. He loves to play and is sure to bring joy to your home with his playful energy. Indy can be a bit overwhelmed by changes in his environment, so giving him time and space to settle in will be important. He thrives with patience, and an adopter who is open to learning petting consent will help him feel safe and secure. In his first few weeks, keeping his world small will help him decompress and adjust to his new routine. Indy has made many dog friends here at the shelter, so he likely could do well with a well-matched resident dog. If you’re looking for a loving companion who just needs a little time to feel at home, Indy could be your perfect match!

If you think Indy could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!