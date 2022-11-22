Will You Help Indy find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Indy! This 10 year old lady is looking for a quiet home to retire to. She has previously lived with other cats, but would prefer to be your only pet. She has hyperthyroidism, which is easily managed with daily medication. Indy is laid-back, sweet, and easy going. If you’re looking for a chill companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

