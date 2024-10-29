Will You Help James Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to James! James is a 4 year old, neutered, rabbit. James is very friendly and will hop right up to any person the enters the room.

We recommend providing a safe indoor enclosure that allows a rabbit to stretch their legs and move around. The needs of each rabbit are unique and if you have questions about the right type of enclosure for the rabbit you are interested in, please give us a call! We are happy to provide guidance and advice.

*If you think you are a good fit, stop by Tues-Sun from 1-4 during our open hours! For more information on our adoption process, please visit www.mspca.org/capeadoptionprocess.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!