Will You Help Josie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Josie is one of twenty cats that came to us from the St. Thomas Humane Society. She’s a 1 year old, spayed female, calico. She’s on the shy side and likes to spend her days under the covers. Since Josie is on the shy side, she would do best in a quiet, adult only household. Josie would love to go to a home with a friendly feline, as she seems to gain comfort from her kitty pals. We believe with time and patience, Josie will come out of her shell and show off her true personality. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to know more about her or the other adoptable St Thomas cats, please call the MSPCA adoption center at 508-775-0940.