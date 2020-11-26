Josie is one of twenty cats that came to us from the St. Thomas Humane Society. She’s a 1 year old, spayed female, calico. She’s on the shy side and likes to spend her days under the covers. Since Josie is on the shy side, she would do best in a quiet, adult only household. Josie would love to go to a home with a friendly feline, as she seems to gain comfort from her kitty pals. We believe with time and patience, Josie will come out of her shell and show off her true personality. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to know more about her or the other adoptable St Thomas cats, please call the MSPCA adoption center at 508-775-0940.
Will You Help Josie Find a Home Here on the Cape?
November 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WHO Says Virus Cases in Europe Are Slowing Down
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Expands Virus Testing for Thanksgiving Week
- Grateful Gobble Giveback Helps Local Food Banks
- Virtual Reality Experience Commemorates Mayflower’s 400th Anniversary
- Massachusetts Gas Prices Decline Slightly
- Bill Supporters Urge Legislature to Pass End of Life Act
- Route 6A in Dennis Undergoing Road Work
- Part-Time Students to Become Eligible for Student Trustee Position
- Trump, U.S. Agency Allow Formal Biden Transition
- Biden Set to Formally Introduce His National Security Team
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Outlines a Safe Thanksgiving
- Baker Launches “Get Back Mass” COVID Safety Campaign
- Sandwich Library Reopens at Temporary Site