Will You Help Kai Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Kai! Are you ready to welcome the cutest velvet hippo to your family? Meet Kai, the one-of-a-kind pooch who is as irresistible as a freshly baked batch of cookies! Kai is a lovely dog with a personality that will make your heart melt and your cheeks ache from smiling too much. Kai is a self-proclaimed “feline enthusiast” who is convinced she’s a cat trapped in a dog’s body. She’s great with cats so if you have a feline friend in need of a doggie buddy, Kai is the paw-fect match!

Now, here’s a little secret about Kai: she’s a diva who prefers to be the center of attention. She dreams of having a throne made of plush cushions where she can rule over her kingdom like the royal pup she truly is. But alas, she has one tiny request – she’d rather not share her kingdom with other dogs. You see, Kai believes that a queen like her deserves all the love and adoration to herself. Can you blame her?

If you think Kai would be a good fit for you, fill out an adoption inquiry or stop by our open hours!



