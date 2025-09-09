Will You Help Kida Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Kida, an active pup looking to add some sparkle to your life! Kida can be shy when meeting new people, but once she warms up, she’ll love to show you her sweet side. She’s a snack connoisseur, so she’ll love to continue working on her manners with her new family using positive reinforcement methods!

As a worried pup, Kida would likely do best in a quieter area, with adopters that can let her set the pace of how fast or slow she expands her bubble. Kida might like to go home with a confident dog to help show her the ropes, and who won’t be bothered by a rowdy pup! We have no history of Kida interacting with cats, but she might be able to go home with a dog-savvy cat with full separation to start and slow introductions.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Kida. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!