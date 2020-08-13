Meet Kiki- a 2 year old, neutered male, domestic shorthair. Kiki was to the MSPCA because his owner was moving to an apartment that didn’t allow pets. This friendly boy is super affectionate and gets along well with kids. He may hide for the first few minutes when strangers come over, but once he comes out he is his typical friendly self! We don’t know how he’d feel about other animals because he hasn’t lived with them before. He was originally found as a stray and has remained indoor-only for the last two years. We’re told he is a very good mouser! His adoption fee is $200. Interested in learning more about Kiki and the adoption process? Call the MSPCA Cape Cod to speak with staff 508-775-0940.
Will You Help Kiki Find a Home Here on the Cape?
August 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Sees 229 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported
- State Releases Enhanced Community Level Data on Spread of COVID-19
- Piping Plover Chick Taken from Rhode Island Beach Dies at Cape Wildlife Center
- Cape Cod Community College Breaks Ground on STEM Building
- Beach Goers Reminded by National Seashore to be Smart with Sharks
- D-Y School District Releases Final Draft Reopening Plan
- Cape Cod Commission to Study Internet Access and Cell Phone Coverage
- Mayflower II Arrives in Plymouth, Open for Visitors
- Local Housing Authorities Receive Federal Funding
- Steamship Authority Provides Update Amid Pandemic
- Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 1 Additional Case
- Biden Selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as Running Mate
- Beautification Campaign Launched by National Marine Life Center