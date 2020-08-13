Will You Help Kiki Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Kiki- a 2 year old, neutered male, domestic shorthair. Kiki was to the MSPCA because his owner was moving to an apartment that didn’t allow pets. This friendly boy is super affectionate and gets along well with kids. He may hide for the first few minutes when strangers come over, but once he comes out he is his typical friendly self! We don’t know how he’d feel about other animals because he hasn’t lived with them before. He was originally found as a stray and has remained indoor-only for the last two years. We’re told he is a very good mouser! His adoption fee is $200. Interested in learning more about Kiki and the adoption process? Call the MSPCA Cape Cod to speak with staff 508-775-0940.