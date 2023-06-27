Will You Help Kou Kou Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Kou Kou is a 5-year-old cat who is looking for love! Kou Kou is a friendly and affectionate cat who loves to cuddle and lounge in his bed. Kou Kou is a social cat who enjoys the company of humans. He loves to be petted and will purr endlessly while sitting next to you.

If you are looking for a loving companion who will bring joy and happiness to your life, Kou Kou is the perfect cat for you! With his friendly and affectionate personality, he will quickly become a beloved member of your family. Come meet Kou Kou during our open hours and give him the loving home he deserves!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!