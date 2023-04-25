Will You Help Leia Find a Home on Cape Cod?

At only 8 months old, adorable Leia was not born a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. This derpy-eared girl is sweet and super wiggly. She is full of puppy energy and exuberance and will be a great addition to an active household. She loves to run around outside with her toys, but she can get a little overwhelmed in new situations and will do well with a confident owner to show her that the world isn’t scary!

Leia is a typical puppy and lots of things make her excited, so adopters should continue her training to reinforce her good behaviors and manners. Kids in the home should be sturdy, and unphased by a bouncy pup and their goofy antics. She could do well in a home with another dog that matches her energy level as well as a confident dog savvy cat with a well-managed introduction.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!