Will You Help Levi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to Levi! Levi is an adorable 5 year old, neutered male, ferret. Like most ferrets, he is super curious and loves to roam around and investigate his environment. When he’s not busy exploring, he’s usually napping in his hammock. Ferrets nap a lot and can sleep up to 20 hours a day. Levi’s favorite place to nap is curled up on your shoulder. Levi has adrenal gland disease and will need follow-up veterinary care. We recently placed an implant between his shoulders that will help with the disease and will need to be replaced in about a year. His adoption fee is $80. If you’d like to bring this bouncy, bubbly boy home with you, go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry!

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!