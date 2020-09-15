Will You Help Lilah Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Sweet Lilah is an 8 year old, domestic short hair, spayed female. You might not be able to tell from her photo, but she’s a chunky girl with a big personality to match. She loves people and will introduce herself to every person that comes into her room. She’s laid back and spends most of the day napping or following us around hoping to get an extra snack. Lilah is diabetic, so she needs an adopter who is comfortable administering insulin twice a day and bringing her to the vet for check-ups. She eats a prescription food that may one day help her diabetes go into remission, meaning she might not always need to be given insulin. Until that time, she’ll need to stay on her diet. We’re not sure how she feels about other animals. Her adoption fee is $200.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!