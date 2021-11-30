Will You Help Lilly & Princess Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Lilly and Princess! These two amazing 12 year old ladies are looking to warm their way into someone’s heart. They love to be pet and would purr all day long if someone was around to give them scratches! They are both on the heavier side and are looking to start a new fitness routine in their next home. Maybe you can make some New Year’s resolutions together! If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!