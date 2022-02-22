Will You Help Linda Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Linda! This adorable small lady is looking for her new home. She previously lived in a home with many other guinea pigs and likely would be a great companion if you have another pig (or two!). Like most guinea pigs, it takes her a bit to get comfortable with you but you can win her heart over with greens.

Guinea pigs can make wonderful pets! They are very social creatures which means that they generally need at least one companion! Of course guinea pigs should only be kept with other piggies of the same sex. A pair of guinea pigs needs at minimum 10.5 sq. feet of cage space, or roughly 30″ x 50″ with a solid bottom, but more room is always encouraged! Guinea pigs can be quite noisy which can be lovely as long as you are expecting it! If you’re interested in adopting a furry companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

