Will You Help Luigi Find a Home Here on the Cape?

September 17, 2020

Handsome Luigi is looking for a new home. He’s a 10 year old neutered male. During his time here at the adoption center, Luigi has been quite nervous and prefers to hide. Don’t let him fool you, though, as he was the king of his last neighborhood. During his daily, day-long outdoor excursions, Luigi built quite the reputation with his hunting skills. After a long day of romping out and about, Luigi is happy to spend his night indoors receiving affection or playing with a laser pointer. Luigi has never lived with other pets, so we’re not quite sure how he would do with another cat or dog at home. If you’re looking for a handsome cat with an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, Luigi might be the guy for you! His adoption fee is $200.

