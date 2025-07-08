Will You Help Luigi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

I’m a Luigi, number one! Luigi is a perfect specimen – an ideal mix of fluff, snuggles, and purrs. This sweet and sensitive boy wants to lovingly gaze into your eyes all day long while you whisper sweet nothings in his ear. Luigi takes a few days to warm up to a new situation, but once he does, he’s all love no brakes!

We have a limited history on Luigi, though we know he lived in a quiet, low-traffic home and would probably love a similar environment in his next home.

Stop by our MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Luigi. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!



