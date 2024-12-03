Will You Help Macaroni Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to Macaroni! This shy kitten is looking for an adopter who will give them all the time they need to fully open up and adjust to their new home on their own terms.

This kitten has been diagnosed with a Chronic Upper Respiratory Infection. A Chronic Upper Respiratory Infection may flare up in times of stress, so it is best that an adopter have a good relationship with a veterinarian to help manage and treat this long term illness.

If you think this cat could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!