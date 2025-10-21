Will You Help Mack Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Mack! This talkative guy is looking for his new home. He previously lived as an indoor/outdoor cat, and would potentially like to continue this lifestyle once he settles into his new routine.

Mack is on a special diet to help him feeling his best. Staff would be happy to talk to you about his medical needs!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Mack. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



